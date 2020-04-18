Maine company creating barriers to keep grocery workers safe during pandemic

MILO, MAINE (WHDH) – A Maine company is doing its part to keep people inside of essential businesses safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

JSI Store Fixtures Incorporated is creating thousands of plastic barriers a day to meet customer demand for grocery stores and other essential businesses.

The barriers are made out of plexiglass and are meant to shield grocery store shoppers from employees.

“An individual hygiene barrier in a retailer is protecting an employee and a consumer and that happens maybe 20 times in an hour,” said warehouse president Mark Awalt. “I clearly think the hygiene barriers and what JSI is doing with our customers is saving lives.”

The warehouse is said to have enough plexiglass to complete every order.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)