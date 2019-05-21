Maine confirms first case of measles in 2 years

MADISON, Maine (AP) — The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention says the first confirmed case of measles in the state since 2017 involves a vaccinated child who has recovered from the disease.

Maine CDC says Tuesday the case involves a child from Somerset County. The agency says the child did not experience any serious complications, and officials have notified facilities where potential exposure occurred.

The agency says it’s unclear where the student was exposed to the disease. There have been more than 800 confirmed cases of measles in the country this year. It has been the worst year for the disease in the country in decades.

The state says people who aren’t vaccinated should receive at least one dose of the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine, which is easily available.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)