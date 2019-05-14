PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — April showers bring May … snow?

Residents of the state of Maine could wake up to the white stuff on Tuesday morning, and the state is facing potential record low temperatures for mid-May. The Tuesday morning forecast calls for temperatures in the 30s and, at the very least, cold winds and rain.

The entire Northeast is looking at unseasonably cold weather on Tuesday, with most of the region likely to top out in the low 50s. The cold weather follows a month of April in which parts of New England saw record-setting amounts of rain.

Forecasts show southern and central Maine as the most likely targets for snow on Tuesday. The sun could finally come out late in the week, though, when temperatures are likely to graze 60 degrees.

