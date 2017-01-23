Maine couple die in crash, several others seriously hurt

WOOLWICH, Maine (AP) — Authorities say a couple was killed in a head-on crash in Woolwich and several others were left with serious injuries.

The Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office says a car driven by 70-year-old Robert Martin was heading south on U.S. Route 1 on Saturday night when it collided with a northbound SUV that veered into the southbound lane.

Another SUV then collided with the first.

Martin died at the scene. His 76-year-old wife, Carolyn, died at a hospital.

Danielle Ward, of Rockport, was driving the SUV that initially collided with the couple’s car.

Ward and three of her seven passengers, all children, were hospitalized with serious injuries. They’re expected to survive.

The driver and passenger in the second SUV weren’t hurt.

The cause of the crash remains unknown.

