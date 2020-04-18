Maine couple exchange vows in bank drive-thru amid coronavirus pandemic

NORTHEAST HARBOR, MAINE (WHDH) – A Maine couple had to get creative after their beach wedding was canceled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Teresa Gray and her then-fiance chose a bank drive-thru in Northeast Harbor as their new wedding location.

The couple used the road as an aisle and the drive-thru window as an altar. The bank teller on the other side of the window officiated the entire thing.

Gray and her husband said it was a day they would never forget.

“I had a lot of tears for several weeks,” Gray said prior to the wedding. “We even had flowers that didn’t show up, and we were like, ‘Whatever. We’re just going to do it. It’s our day and we’re going to do it.’ And we’ll never forget it.”

