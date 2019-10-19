Maine deer, moose hunters enter busy portion of the season

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine’s fall hunting season is heading into one of its busiest stretches as it will soon be legal to hunt deer and moose.

The “bull only” moose hunt ends on Saturday, and it will be followed by the hunt for antlerless moose in northern Maine from Oct. 28 to Nov. 2. The “any moose” hunt will follow from Nov. 4 to Nov. 30.

The deer hunt kicks off with Youth Deer Day on Oct. 26, and is followed by the firearms season for deer from Nov. 4 to Nov. 30. The archery season for deer is happening all over the state right now, but it becomes more limited after Nov. 1.

It’s also still legal to pursue bears with hunting dogs until Nov. 1.

