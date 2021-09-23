TRENTON, Maine (AP) — A Maine sheriff’s deputy was struck and killed while responding to a report of a vehicle off the road early Thursday, officials said.

Hancock County Deputy Luke Gross was hit by another vehicle on Route 3 around 4 a.m. and didn’t survive his injuries, officials said.

Maine Gov. Janet Mills issued a statement mourning the loss of a law enforcement officer in the line of duty.

“Deputy Gross ended his watch protecting our great state, and his service and sacrifice will not be forgotten. On behalf of the people of Maine, I extend our condolences to his family, loved ones, and colleagues around the state,” the governor said.

Further details weren’t immediately released. A news conference was scheduled for later in the day.

The death happened nearly two weeks after Maine State Police and the Maine Bureau of Highway Safety implored motorists to abide by the state’s 2007 “Move Over” law to give space to officers alongside roads.

In April 2019, State Police Detective Ben Campbell was killed when he stopped to assist a vehicle that had spun off I-95 in Hampden. Campbell was struck by a tire that came off a passing logging truck.

