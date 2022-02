(WHDH) — A Maine Department of Transportation hard hat took a roughly 3,300-mile journey to Norway.

Sigbjørn was on a walk in Norway when he found the hard hat in a fjord, according to Maine DOT.

“We’re not quite sure how this happened, but we’re glad we have a new pen pal!” Maine DOT wrote on Facebook.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)