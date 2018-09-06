Maine driver dies from injuries in car flip accident

DAYTON, Maine (AP) — State police in Maine say a 76-year-old man died in a crash in which his car overturned and ended up in a ditch.

Police say Charles Hennessy, of Saco, has died as a result of injuries suffered in the Tuesday crash. He was transported to Maine Medical Center in Portland after the crash, which resulted in responders extracting him from the wreckage of his car. The crash took place in Dayton.

Police say there were no witnesses to the crash. It was later reported by a person passing by. Police say they are not aware of why Hennessy lost control of his vehicle.