Maine eyes creation of online voter registration

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine lawmakers are considering a proposal to allow eligible residents to register to vote online.

The proposal introduced Monday by Democratic Rep. Teresa Pierce of Falmouth would implement online voter registration between now and 2023.

Pierce’s proposal would mean registration would be available via a secure online registration portal. Supporters of the measure said 40 states and Washington, D.C. have implemented online voter registration systems.

Secretary of State Shenna Bellows, who oversees elections in the state, said implementing online registration “would be a major step forward in making it easier for Maine citizens to take part in their own governance.”

