Maine eyes permanent telehealth

Maine might extend the ability of its residents to use telehealth services beyond the coronavirus pandemic.

Many people in Maine and around the country have transitioned to telehealth during the pandemic, in part to avoid crowded doctors’ offices. Democratic Sen. Heather Sanborn of Portland has proposed a bill to guarantee Maine health care providers have a right to provide telehealth services in the future.

Sanborn’s proposal would also allow health care licensing boards to create rules and practices for health care workers. She said it’s time for the state to “make it clear that telehealth is a proper form of health care delivery, and ensure that people across our state can continue accessing these critical services no matter where they live or what the circumstances are.”

The proposal would add language to health care licensing board statutes to guarantee providers have a right to provide it, Sanborn said.

The proposal is expected to be considered in committee.

