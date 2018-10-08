WELLS, Maine (AP) — A Maine family enjoying their breakfast over the weekend was surprised by another family — a family of bears visiting their backyard.

Steve Rogers and Lori Heinze live in Wells, and say they were surprised to see the mother bear and her cubs sniffing around the yard. WGME-TV reports the bears caused no major damage, and Rogers and Heinze got some photos and videos out of the event.

They shared the images on social media, also warning about the bears’ presence in the area and asking people to secure their birdfeeders. Wildlife officials often urge homeowners to avoid putting out birdfeeders when bears are in the area and urge homeowners to always safely secure trash cans.

