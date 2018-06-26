Maine fire captain killed in Chelmsford motorcycle crash

CHELMSFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating a crash in Chelmsford Monday afternoon that claimed the life of a 48-year-old Maine firefighter, officials said.

Troopers responding to a report of a motor vehicle accident involving a motorcycle in the left lane of Route 495 northbound about 3:30 p.m. found a damaged Mercedes-Benz C450 and a 2007 Yahama XVS in the left lane, state police said Tuesday.

A preliminary investigation determined the motorcyclist, David A. Mains, of Raymond, Maine, struck the rear of the Mercedes. He was rushed by medical helicopter to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, where she was pronounced dead. His passenger, a 48-year-old Raymond, Maine woman, was taken to Lowell General Hospital with serious injuries.

In a post on Facebook, Raymond Fire & Rescue confirmed David Mains was a fire captain.

“Captain Mains was a dedicated member who loved his family, community and this department. He will be sorely missed and will leave a large void in our family and organization which will not be filled without unmatched extraordinary efforts, pride, and dedication which Captain Mains put forth every day,” the post read. “Captain Mains has been honored as firefighter of the year, awarded many community service awards, and honored with the Chiefs award.”

The 56-year-old Andover woman who was driving the Mercedes and her juvenile passenger were uninjured.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Sadly, the motorcyclist involved in yesterday's crash in Chelmsfold succumbed to his injuries. https://t.co/Z5MZyO9lYo via @MassStatePolice — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) June 26, 2018

