Maine firefighters rescue dog that spent night in storm drain

FALMOUTH, MAINE (WHDH) - Some big-hearted Maine firefighters worked together on Wednesday to rescue a dog that spent the night in an underground storm drain.

The Falmouth, Maine Fire Department shared photos on Facebook of crew members at the intersection of Whipple Farm Drive and Marion Road lowering lines into a storm drain to rescue a dog named Georgie, who spent the night underground.

They also shared a photo of Georgie being reunited with his owners, who were happy to have him back.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)