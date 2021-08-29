PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A foundation in Maine is seeking proposals to help protect land throughout the state.

The Maine Community Foundation funds preservation projects through its Maine Land Protection grant program. The foundation said it’s taking applications for new projects through Sept. 15.

The program plans to award $145,000 this year to four or five projects. Recent grants have supported projects for Blue Hill Heritage Trust and Kittery Land Trust. The grant program also supported the acquisition of more than 1,000 acres in Bethel and Oxford that are in the Androscoggin River watershed.

Maine Community Foundation Senior Program Officer Maggie Drummond-Bahl said the grants “help us preserve these special places that strengthen our communities and our connection to the natural world.”

