Maine gets in spirit of the Super Bowl with highway signs

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The Maine Department of Transportation is getting into the spirit of the Super Bowl.

Illuminated informational signs along interstate highways are flashing messages like, “Be The Tom Brady of Driving.” That message draws inspiration from the Patriots’ quarterback.

Others messages include, “87 is Gronk’s Number, Not the Speed Limit,” which refers to the Patriot’s popular tight end Rob Gronkowski. Also, New Orleans Saints fans angered over a blown call by referees in the playoffs will appreciate this message: “Police Always Call the Pass Interference.”

The MDOT’s effort to bring humor to the highways began last summer.

The messages flashing Friday were in honor of the Super Bowl. The New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams will play Sunday evening in Atlanta.

