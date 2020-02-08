Maine getting power, internet back after icy storm

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Workers spent Saturday morning restoring power and internet to thousands of Maine customers left in the dark by a cold and icy storm.

Central Maine Power said more than 22,000 customers remained without power late Friday, when the majority of outages were in the Rockland, Brunswick, Alfred and Portland areas. A spokesperson for the utility said employees reported early to work on Saturday along with dozens of contractor crews.

One problem for the crews was that iced tree limbs were prone to falling on power lines, CMP said. The storm left roads, trees, signs and homes coated in ice in many parts of the state, which remained very cold on Saturday morning.

There was also a widespread outage of Spectrum cable television and internet service in Maine and New Hampshire on Friday. The Portland Press Herald reported the problems were resolved late Friday night.

