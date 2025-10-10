PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine’s two-term Democratic Gov. Janet Mills will run for the U.S. Senate seat held by veteran Republican Sen. Susan Collins next year, according to two people familiar with Mills’ plans.

Mills’ entry into the race sets up a potential matchup between the parties’ best-known figures in a state where Democrats see a chance to gain a seat in their uphill quest for a Senate majority.

