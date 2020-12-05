Maine governor negative for virus after security team case

Maine Gov. Janet Mills said Saturday she tested negative for the virus that causes COVID-19 after she was exposed through a member of her executive protection unit.

In a statement distributed by her office, Mills, a Democrat, said Saturday her case is proof that “masks work.”

“If my executive protection unit member had not been wearing a mask last Saturday while I was in the vehicle with them, I firmly believe I would have contracted the virus,” Mills said.

“No matter where you are or who you are with, taking these simple steps protects you and anyone you come into contact with,” Mills said. “Even someone who has limited contact with the public, like myself, can inadvertently be exposed to this dangerous virus, through nobody’s fault.”

