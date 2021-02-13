Maine governor wants you to give ice fishing a try

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine Gov. Janet Mills wants residents to get outdoors and give ice fishing a try during the winter vacation week for schools.

Mills signed an executive order create a “Free Fishing License Week” starting Saturday in which people who register may fish for free without a license on Maine’s waterways.

“As an avid angler myself, it is my hope that this week of free fishing will encourage Maine people to enjoy the outdoors,” the governor said.

To fish for free, residents have to registered online. The program applies to all residents except those who have had their license suspended or revoked.

The executive extends the Family Fishing Weekends. The Legislature created these family fishing weekends years ago, recognizing the importance of introducing families to a lifetime activity of fishing.

