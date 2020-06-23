TURNER, Maine (WHDH) — Two Gloucester residents are facing charges after they tried burglarizing a house in Turner, Maine on Saturday before being detained at gunpoint by the homeowner, police said.

Troopers responding to a report of an unknown disturbance at an abandoned house off Route 4 found the owner of the property had 47-year-old Corey Francis and 39-year-old Erika Lane, detained behind the home, according to Maine State Police.

The owner said he noticed a SUV with Massachusetts license plates parked in the field on his property. He then walked behind the house and saw the back door had been forced open and the lock had been ripped off, police said.

The owner reportedly witnessed Francis and Lane leaving the house with items in their hands, at which point he drew a pistol and detained the suspects until troopers arrived.

Francis and Lane were taken into custody by state police and transported to Androscoggin County Jail.

They both posted bail and are awaiting their court date to face burglary charges.

There were no reported injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.

