Maine hospital to discontinue its surgical services

BLUE HILL, Maine (AP) — A Maine hospital is set to discontinue its surgical services due to a declining number of surgical patients.

The Bangor Daily News reports that Northern Light Blue Hill hospital has not set a date yet on the change.

Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital of Ellsworth president John Ronan says the 13 surgical staff members will move to the Ellsworth hospital or another location.

Northern Light has a pending merger with Mayo Regional Hospital in Dover-Foxcroft.

Ronan says he doesn’t think the change will have a large impact on the community. He says both hospitals are in the black and on course to finish the fiscal year with a combined $4 million surplus.

