Maine House Republicans oppose recording on floor rule

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine House Republicans are opposing a push to prevent legislators from photographing or videotaping each other during floor debate.

The Maine House could take up the issue as early as Thursday. The House Committee on House Rules voted 3-2 on Jan. 16 to send the proposed change to the House.

House rules would continue to allow the media to film and photograph House business. GOP Rep. Joel Stetkis said the proposed change would prevent legislators from recording business when the media isn’t there, or if official business is conducted as night.

Democratic House Speaker Sara Gideon said all sessions are broadcast live and archived.

Democratic House Majority Leader Matt Moonen said other legislatures restrict members from using technology in a way that “distracts.”

The proposed rule change was tabled Tuesday.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)