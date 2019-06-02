Maine kindergartner teaches school about importance of learning sign language

A kindergartner in Maine is blazing a trail at her school by teaching her classmates about hearing impairment.

Morey is the first deaf student to ever attend her primary school and as soon as staff learned she was coming, they got down to business making sure their classrooms provided her with a welcoming environment.

Teachers have posted signs throughout the school to help all students learn the proper communication techniques.

“They have been phenomenal” Morey’s teacher Debby Gallant said. “It makes me a little mushy. They probably know at least 15 signs if not 20.”

On Friday, school administrators rewarded the students for all their hard work by welcoming Cinderella for a princess party.

The princess arrived in her trademark blue gown, sang and signed a song with a little help from Morey.

“This is a special day for her. Not only to celebrate her and all her growth and achievement but, the school as well and how much sign language the students and the staff have learned,” Morey’s teacher Shannon Cavanaugh said.

The kindergartener’s mom says her daughter is getting a ton of support.

“It just makes you feel like she is in the right place.”

