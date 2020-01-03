Maine lawmakers concerned about escalation with Iran

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine’s congressional delegation acknowledged Friday that the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force was responsible for the deaths of Americans but expressed concerns about consequences of a U.S. airstrike that killed the general.

Iran vowed “harsh retaliation” for the attack near Baghdad’s airport that killed Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

President Donald Trump said Friday that he ordered the killing, saying Soleimani was “plotting to kill” many Americans.

Republican Sen. Susan Collins, a member of the Senate intelligence committee, said she was briefed Friday by Vice President Mike Pence, who told her Soleimani directly ordered the recent attacks on the U.S. embassy in Baghdad and was planning additional attacks against Americans in the Middle East.

Collins said the U.S. will “defend Americans in Iraq and around the world” but said Congress needs to be involved.

“This action does risk further military escalation, and given those risks, Congress must not be side-lined. The administration must quickly brief Congress on all available intelligence and its strategy to protect American citizens and service members against Iran,” she said in a statement.

Sen. Angus King, a political independent who’s also on the intelligence committee, said in a statement that “calm deliberation” of options and consequences is necessary to avoid a major new conflict in the Middle East.

“In the short term, I am concerned this could bring about violent reprisals from Iran and their partners that will place Americans working or serving in the region in increased danger; in the long term, the rapidly rising escalation between our two nations could lead to dangerous and bloody consequences,” King said.

The United States urged its citizens to leave Iraq “immediately” as fears mounted that the strike and any retaliation by Iran could ignite a conflict that engulfs the region.

Reps. Chellie Pingree and Jared Golden, both Democrats, expressed reservations about Trump’s actions.

“Soleimani was an evil man whose death we do not mourn. Still, this move deliberately escalates conflict with Iran, increases the risk to American lives, and moves us closer to a senseless war without the consent of Congress,” Pingree said in a statement.

Golden said Trump has to make his case to the American people — and Congress — for his strategy with Iran.

“By promising the American people to reduce our footprint in the Middle East while simultaneously increasing military pressure against Iran, the president undermines both positions.” he said.

