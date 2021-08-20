HARPSWELL, Maine (AP) — A Maine lobsterman wanted by Michigan authorities for alleged sex crimes involving a minor was arrested Thursday by U.S. Marshals.

Michael Bernard, 26, of Auburn, was wanted for crimes involving a victim under 13-years-old, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Bernard met the victim online and communicated with them over several months, the Bangor Daily News reported.

Authorities said Bernard traveled to Michigan to engage in sexual activity and then returned to Maine.

Bernard was arrested Thursday in Harpswell after leaving his boat and was charged as a fugitive from justice. He will be arraigned in Maine pending his extradition back to Michigan, authorities said.

It’s unknown whether he had an attorney, and Bernard didn’t immediately return an email seeking comment.

