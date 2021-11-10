(WHDH) — A Maine lobsterman caught a rare cotton candy lobster over the weekend.

Lobsterman Bill named the lobster after his granddaughter, Haddie.

The odds of catching a cotton candy lobster is reportedly one in 100 million.

Due to its rarity, the lobsterman decided to preserve the crustation.

Get Maine Lobster is currently holding the lobster in their tank and are looking for any aquariums interested in adopting the lobster to contact them.

