ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Maine man faced a judge on Friday and he’s accused of attacking two women last weekend, one a teenager, and the other in her 70s.

Roger Bolens, 25, of Augusts, Maine, is accused of trying to choke a 19-year-old woman as she used the restroom at an Andover restaurant Saturday night.

Her parents were waiting for her at a nearby table.

Her parents told 7NEWS the teen managed to get away with only a scratch on her forehead. Less than 12 hours later, Andover police say Bolens got inside a home and attacked an older woman as she was sleeping.

This victim told police that around 1 a.m. on Sunday, she woke up sensing someone was in the room. Then a man “placed a pillow over her head to the point where she could not breathe and started to punch her in the face through the pillow.”

The victim is from Maryland and was in town for a few weeks visiting her son. The 74-year-old told police she thought for sure she was going to die during the 20 minute attack.

The woman told officers the skinny, tall young man dragged her to the kitchen and began “smashing the back of her head on the floor while suffocating her with the pillow.”

After she called 9-1-1, police found her bloodied and scared. The woman said the man who attacked her never said a word. But she did speak to him.

Police reports say “she asked him why he was doing this to her, because he was just a child, and that she could help him. He stopped beating her and left the home.”

Bolens told Andover police he had been living in some bushes at a local park after his girlfriend kicked him out of her home. Police say they have surveillance video of Bolens both at the restaurant and at a Maine Street Mobil station, where a clerk reported Bolens seemed out of breath and sweaty as he bought some drinks shortly after the attack.

The elderly victim’s daughter said off camera she’s hopeful her mom will be released from the hospital soon, and glad Bolens won’t be on the streets anytime soon.

