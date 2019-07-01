HOLLIS, MAINE (WHDH) - A Maine man accused of striking his pregnant wife with a car over the weekend turned himself over to state police Monday morning.

Maine State Police began searching for David Moody, 37, of Hollis, after learning that he drove into his wife before fleeing the scene, authorities said.

She suffered from injuries to her arms and legs.

Moody turned himself over to the state police Troop A barracks in Alfred around 9 a.m. on Monday.

He faces an aggravated domestic violence assault charge.

