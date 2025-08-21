CARVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police arrested Anthony A. Delman, 37, of Fryeburg, Maine Wednesday in connection with a shooting in Carver last week, officials say.
Delman is charged with armed assault with intent to murder, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a pregnant victim.
Police say a woman arrived at the Carver police station on August 13 and reported she had been shot in the leg at Sampson Pond.
She was treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Investigators say Delman was already in custody in Dennis in connection with another crime.
He is expected to be arraigned in Wareham District Court at a later date.
