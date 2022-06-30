NEWBURYPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police have arrested a Maine man outside of Newburyport District Court for marijuana possession.

The man was in court that day for a previous marijuana possession charge and driving without a license.

A Massachusetts State Police officer watched the man leave the court and get in a car that was filled with more than 90lbs of marijuana.

The man was arrested and taken back to court on drug charges.

