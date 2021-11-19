WATERVILLE, Maine (AP) — A Maine motorist accused of striking three vehicles while under the influence was arrested twice in the same day on Interstate 95 — the first time for driving and the second time for walking.

The man was was showing signs of “very obvious impairment” on I-95 in Waterville and told authorities he was walking 30 miles home after his vehicle was seized Tuesday, the Kennebec Journal reported.

Police had arrested him earlier in the day north of Augusta on I-95 after he crashed into three vehicles in Manchester.

Prosecutors ultimately dropped a charge against for walking on the interstate, allowing for him to be released from jail Wednesday.

The man still faces charges of operating under the influence, driving without a license, failure to stop for law enforcement and leaving the scene of three accidents, officials said.

It was unknown if the man had an attorney, a court clerk said. A phone number for the man could not be located.

