Maine man breaks leg logging, rescues himself with chainsaw

SABATTUS, Maine (AP) — A Maine man broke his leg in a logging accident, managed to cut his leg free from where it was caught between two logs and drive more than a mile down a road to where rescuers found him, the police said.

Philip Nickey, 59, of Sabattus, was using a device to gather trees to drag behind a piece of heavy machinery when one of the logs broke free and pinned his leg to another tree, the Lewiston Sun Journal reported.

His leg broke below the knee but he was able to reach a chainsaw and cut through the log to free himself, the Sabattus police department said in a statement.

Nickey managed to reach the vehicle he drove with into the logging site and called 911 from his cell phone, police said.

He told the dispatcher he was close to losing consciousness, but succeeded in driving to the surface road more than a mile away where rescuers found him, the newspaper said.

Sabattus Fire and Rescue took Nickey to a hospital for treatment, the police said.

