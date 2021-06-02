LISBON, Maine (AP) — A Maine man who dialed 911 while being swept down the Androscoggin River survived the harrowing episode, officials said.

Conner O’Reilly, 21, of Topsham, had his cellphone, along with a lifejacket, as he floated down the river after his boat capsized, Lisbon Fire Chief Nate LeClair said.

The 911 call helped rescuers locate him quickly before hypothermia set in. The water temperature in the area was close to 50 degrees.

A rescue boat located O’Reilly and took him ashore, where he was evaluated and allowed to return home. His sunken fishing boat will remain in the river until it can be salvaged.

(Copyright (c) 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)