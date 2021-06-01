PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A man has been charged after tires were slashed on more than 30 vehicles in Portland’s Old Port.

James Rozakis, 43, was charged with criminal mischief, trespassing and violating bail conditions, police said. He was arrested after being spotted at 1:30 a.m. Monday and attempting to run away.

Many of the targeted vehicles were near the Regency Hotel.

Rozakis is being held at the Cumberland County Jail. It was unclear if he had an attorney.

