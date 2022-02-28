CARMEL, Maine (AP) — Police charged a Maine man with several crimes after authorities say a home security system recorded him encouraging a 3-year-old boy to fight and beating the child in the process.

Authorities say the 23-year-old Carmel man beat the boy after allegedly telling the child “to fight like you’ve never fought before” and tell his mother they were playing. He faces charges of aggravated domestic violence assault, assault on a child less than 6 years old and domestic violence reckless conduct.

The man made his first court appearance Thursday and is due back on April 5. Assistant District Attorney Chelsea Lynds told the judge the video captured the man “fighting” with the child on Jan. 3, the Bangor Daily News reported. Lynds said the video shows the boy asking to stop the fight and saying he was hurt.

The extent of the boy’s injuries were not immediately known.

Myers is represented by Jeffrey Toothaker of Ellsworth, who declined to comment to the Daily News on the case on Friday.

