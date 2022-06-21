PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Another Maine man who entered the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 is facing federal charges, officials said Tuesday.

Todd Tilley, 61, of South Paris, was arrested without incident Tuesday, the FBI said. It was not known if he had an attorney.

He’s charged with entering a restricted building, disorderly conduct in a restricted building, disorderly conduct in the U.S. Capitol, and parading, demonstrating or picketing in the Capitol.

He’s one of a handful of Mainers among more than 800 people who’ve been arrested in the riot. More than 300 have pleaded guilty to crimes ranging from low-level misdemeanors to felony seditious conspiracy.

