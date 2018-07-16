Maine man charged with killing sister-in-law appears in court

HAMPDEN, Maine (AP) — A Maine woman was killed hours after the alleged gunman, her brother-in-law, missed a court appearance for violating a trespass order by allegedly trying to enter her apartment, according to court documents.

Police issued a warrant for Philip Clark’s arrest before 49-year-old Renee Clark, of Hampden, was gunned down. The victim’s body was found sometime between Thursday night and Friday morning, and the murder charge was lodged against Philip Clark on Friday.

Philip Clark was not required to enter a plea at his first court appearance Monday in Bangor. Afterward, he was returned to the Penobscot County Jail. His lawyer, David Bate, said he needed more information before commenting on the case.

Court records indicate Renee Clark was in the process of divorcing her husband, Frank Clark, and feared her brother-in-law, Philip, who lived in an adjacent unit. Philip Clark was charged on June 15 with violating a criminal trespass order against her.

Court records show the woman also sought a protection order in February, but a judge denied it because “the statute does not apply to a spouse’s sibling in this situation.”

Dom Crocitto, Renee Clark’s ex-husband, said the system failed her.

“She turned to the system for help, and they let her down,” Crocitto said.

He described his ex-wife as active in church and someone who wanted to make a difference in people’s lives. “She tried to make the world a better place. She really did,” Crocitto said. “The world is a better place because she was in it.”

