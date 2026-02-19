BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Maine man was arrested Thursday after he crashed his pickup truck into a rest stop in Bridgewater, drove erratically in the parking lot, and then took off, according to officials.

Andrew Beaulieu, 30, of Carthage, Maine, was arrested by state troopers. He is facing several charges including operating under the influence of drugs and negligent operation.

Massachusetts State Police said a truck crashed into the rest stop at appoximatley 4 a.m., damaging the front doors of both a Dunkin and a Burger King restaurant.

A worker at the Burger King said she was sitting in the dining room when she heard a loud crash.

“The whole building shook. We thought it was an 18-wheeler, and it wasn’t, just some guy in a pick up truck,” said Denise Agnello, a Burger King employee. “I ran out, he gassed it in reverse, took off forward, did some donuts in the parking lot, and then left the rest area. But luckily his license plate fell off.”

State Police said the man’s Maine license plate fell off, and they recovered it from the scene. They said about an hour after the incident, police in Westport responded to a single-car crash on Forge Road. Authorities said it was the same truck from the Bridgewater crash.

The Bridgewater Fire Department said maintenance crews are working on repairing the building.

