OXFORD, Maine (AP) — Maine authorities say a Woodstock man accused of fleeing from a crash that left a woman critically injured was previously convicted of killing a man in a similar incident.

Ethan Rioux-Poulios, 26, was charged Friday with reckless conduct, leaving the scene of a crash and seven other crimes following a crash in Oxford. Authorities say he had been recklessly passing and striking other vehicles before colliding with an oncoming SUV driven by a Portland woman.

He’s then accused of fleeing from his truck, stealing another vehicle and leading police on a chase through several communities.

Rioux-Poulios is on probation for a 2019 manslaughter conviction. Authorities say he fled the scene of a crash in West Paris that killed the other driver. It was unclear Saturday whether he has an attorney.

