Maine man convicted of murder in shotgun killing of wife

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Prosecutors went to great lengths to show jurors what happened in the pre-dawn darkness when a man killed his wife with a shotgun blast, saying he thought she was an intruder.

Jurors visited the home in Windham and saw the staircase where the shot was fired. Prosecutors even built a replica of the stairwell that was installed in the courtroom.

The defense didn’t dispute that Noah Gaston shot his wife, Alicia, but contended he thought the person climbing the stairs toward him in the pre-dawn darkness was an intruder. Prosecutors contended he intended to kill his wife or, at the least, acted with recklessness.

On Friday, jurors convicted Noah Gaston of murder.

He buried his head into his arms on the defense table after the verdict was announced and shook his head as he exited the courtroom. No sentencing date was set.

An expert witness for the state testified the victim was close to Noah Gaston when she was shot. The witness said a black mark on Alicia Gaston’s ring finger was soot expelled from the shotgun, meaning her hand was no more than 18 inches from the barrel.

A defense witness reached a different conclusion, contending Alicia Gaston was farther away, 1 to 2 yards, when she was shot.

The distance was important. Prosecutors said Gaston should’ve noticed his wife was not in the bed and that she would’ve been close enough for him to recognize her. Family members also testified that the couple had been fighting in the days before the shooting.

The defense argued Noah Gaston had heard a voice and “walkie-talkie” sounds indicating there was an intruder in his home before grabbing the shotgun.

Jurors who deliberated over portions of three days had the option of convicting him of murder or manslaughter, or neither.

Gaston, who wore a wedding band, didn’t testify at the trial. He faces a sentence of 25 years to life in prison when he’s sentenced.

It was the second trial for Gaston. The first trial, in February, lasted a single day before the judge declared a mistrial after the state’s chief medical examiner said he needed to change a phrase in his report about the case.

