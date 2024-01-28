CARMEL, Maine (AP) — A 51-year-old Carmel man died after rescuing his 4-year-old son when both plunged through the ice at a nearby pond Friday morning, according to the Maine Warden Service.

Kevin Howell and his son and were crossing a portion of Etna Pond when both broke through the ice at approximately 6:30 a.m., about a third of a mile from their house.

Howell was able to get his son out of the water and told him to get his mother, authorities said. The boy ran home and told his mother, who called 911 and rushed to help her husband, grabbing an anchor and rope on the way.

She secured the rope to the shore, then went to help her husband, but she ended up breaking through the ice and was unable to get out.

Penobscot Sheriff Detective Jordan Norton responded to a 911 call, spotted Howell’s wife in the water and crawled across the ice, holding onto the rope, He was able to pull her out of the ice, but he couldn’t find her husband.

Six Maine Warden Service divers and one State Police diver were called to the scene. Two warden service divers began a search about 1:40 p.m. and found Howell about 20 minutes later.

Howell had served as the town manager for Carmel.

Etna Pond covers about 361 acres and has a depth of 12 feet.

