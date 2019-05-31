Maine man dies in crash after buying motorcycle

ANSON, Maine (AP) — Police say a Maine man who’d just purchased a motorcycle suffered fatal injuries in a crash while riding it home.

The Somerset County Sheriff Department said 66-year-old Barry Morriss, of Madison, Maine, was pronounced dead Friday at Redington-Fairview General Hospital.

Investigators say Morriss had just purchased the motorcycle and was riding it back to his residence when he crashed in Anson. He was being followed by his step-son in a vehicle.

Officials say Morriss was flung into a ditch after losing control of the motorcycle. Investigators believe speed and inexperience are to blame, but the crash remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)