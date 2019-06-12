Maine man dies in crash in heavy rain

ELLSWORTH, Maine (AP) — Police say a Maine man has died in a crash still under investigation.

WABI-TV reports that 67-year-old Warren Higgins, of Franklin, died Tuesday afternoon in a crash on Route 1A in Ellsworth.

Ellsworth police say Higgins was driving a pickup truck that collided head on with a box truck.

Higgins was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other people were taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Ellsworth Police Chief Glenn Moshier says it’s unknown what caused the crash, but said it’s likely heavy rain was a factor.

Moshier is urging drivers to use extra caution when driving in heavy rain.

