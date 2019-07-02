Maine man dies in lake while trying to retrieve boat

SULLIVAN, Maine (AP) — Wardens say a Maine man died after jumping into a lake to retrieve his boat.

Wardens say 74-year-old Ronald Thomas got into trouble while launching his 16-foot boat on Tunk Lake in Hancock County. They say the bow line broke, allowing the boat to float away.

Wardens say Thomas died while swimming to the boat. The state medical examiner’s office will try to determine how he died.

