WISCASSET, Maine (AP) — Police in Maine said a man died in a workplace accident in which a scissor lift he was using tipped over at a job site.

The accident killed James Thompson, 58, of Yarmouth, police said. Thompson was painting the inside of a garage at Atlantic Motorcar Center in Wiscasset from a 12-foot scissor lift when a garage door opened and hit the lift’s cage, the Portland Press Herald reported.

Police said Thompson died at the scene on Friday. He had been employed by Theodore Logan & Son Inc. of Portland.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration and Lincoln County District Attorney’s Office are both responding to Thompson’s death, police said.

(Copyright (c) 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)