BANGOR, Maine (AP) — A Maine man who strolled onto the runway at Bangor International Airport is facing charges, officials said.

Planes were taxiing at the time the man was spotted on the runway on Saturday. The man ran when officials tried to stop him, scaled a fence and disappeared into the woods before being arrested later, officials said.

The man was taken to the Penobscot County Jail and charged with trespassing, refusing to submit to arrest and with violation of conditions of release for a previous bail, the Bangor Daily News reported.

The man was no longer in the jail on Tuesday. It was unclear if he had a lawyer.

