Maine man, dog die after truck breaks through ice on lake

ORLAND, Maine (AP) — An Orland man and his dog died after the truck he was driving broke through the ice on Alamoosook Lake, officials said Thursday.

Brian Wardwell, 63, was driving on the lake in Orland with his dog on Wednesday around 7:15 p.m. when his truck fell through the ice, the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife said. A person on shore heard yelling and tried to rescue him but was unable to and fell fell through the ice, officials said.

After receiving a 911 call, emergency crews found Wardwell floating and unresponsive in about 10 feet of water, officials said. Emergency crews tried to revive him on shore but were unsuccessful.

“Ice conditions are poor in some parts of the state, particularly along the coast,” Maine Game Warden Sergeant Alan Gillis said. “People need to check the ice in several spots before venturing out, and we are advising people in this area not to take vehicles on the ice.”

