BOURNE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Maine man is facing criminal charges, including operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, in connection with a crash that shut down the Bourne Bridge on Saturday night, officials said.

Troopers responding to a reported two-car crash on the bridge around 9:30 p.m. found a Ford F-250 that had rear-ended an SUV, according to state police. 

Three occupants of the SUV were transported to area hospitals with various injuries, including one who required trauma care.

The driver of the F-250, identified as Garret Mullen, 37, of Lewiston, Maine, was arrested on charges of felony operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol with serious bodily injury, carrying a loaded firearm without a license and carrying a firearm while intoxicated, according to state police.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox