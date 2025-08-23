BOURNE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Maine man is facing criminal charges, including operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, in connection with a crash that shut down the Bourne Bridge on Saturday night, officials said.

Troopers responding to a reported two-car crash on the bridge around 9:30 p.m. found a Ford F-250 that had rear-ended an SUV, according to state police.

Three occupants of the SUV were transported to area hospitals with various injuries, including one who required trauma care.

The driver of the F-250, identified as Garret Mullen, 37, of Lewiston, Maine, was arrested on charges of felony operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol with serious bodily injury, carrying a loaded firearm without a license and carrying a firearm while intoxicated, according to state police.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)