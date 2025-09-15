DENNIS, MASS. (WHDH) - A Maine man who is the focus of two shooting investigations in Massachusetts will appear in court Monday.

Anthony Delman will face a judge in connection with a shooting in Dennis; he is also a suspect in a shooting at Sampson Pond in Carver last month.

Police said a pregnant woman reported being shot in the leg.

Delman has not been charged in the Carver case yet, but has been arrested.

